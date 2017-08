Newman Catholic High School head football coach Paul Michlig was mic'd up during his team's game against Lena; the Cardinals won 53-0.

A Newman graduate himself, Michlig has coached the Cardinals since 2002.

Newman Catholic switched to 8-man football this season; they have won both of their games so far this season.

The Cardinals debuted at No. 6 in the 8-man rankings this week. They travel to to take on Sevastapol, which is ranked No. 5 in the state, next week.