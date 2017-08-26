Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order

President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a Charlottesville

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.

Trump again signals he'll pardon Joe Arpaio; but not yet

President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peace

Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacity

Up from the ashes: Samsung unveils successor to Note 7 phone

President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes moment

Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt

'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobia

'RuPaul's Drag Race' keeps focus on art, not its impact

Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized

Amid worries about violence at rallies in San Francisco, some people plan to welcome political opponents with unusual protests: a field of dog poop and an inflatable chicken with the hairstyle of the president.

Harvey has been further downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it churns slowly inland from the Texas Gulf Coast, already depositing more than 9 inches of rain in South Texas.

Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.

The ingredients to make a monster storm are coming together for Hurricane Harvey.

The late cancellation of two weekend political rallies in the San Francisco area has done little to stem fears of clashes and violence in the City by the Bay.

The U.S. Marine Corps says the remains of the third and final marine killed when a military aircraft crashed off the east Australian coast has been recovered.

The ex-husband of the woman who won the $758.7 million Powerball prize was killed last year in a hit-and-run.

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

The Saffir-Simpson scale of a hurricane's intensity is used to estimate potential property damage and coastal flooding caused by storm surge. The scale is determined by wind speed. Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water above the normal tide.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells The Associated Press that he appreciates Donald Trump pardoning him after his recent federal conviction and says he'll always stand by the president.

President Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.

Trump has directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military. But he has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis authority to decide the matter of openly transgender individuals already serving.

Trump says until Mattis decides, "no action may be taken against" them.

The Obama administration in June 2016 changed longstanding policy, declaring that troops could serve openly as transgender individuals. And it set a July 2017 deadline for determining whether transgender people could be allowed to enter the military.

Mattis delayed that to Jan. 1, 2018, and Trump has now instructed Mattis to extend it indefinitely.