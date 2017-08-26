UPDATE: Firefighter injured while battling blaze at Merrill sports bar

One firefighter is hurt after the roof collapsed at a sports bar when a fire broke out Saturday morning.

The firefighter was trapped for a short period of time when the blaze erupted at Victory Lane Sports Bar in Merrill.. The firefighter was eventually rescued and received minor injuries, authorities said.

Fire officials said that an employee went inside the bar to turn on the grease to make food. That's when the fire spread.

Everyone inside the building at the time escaped without injuries.

No other information is available.

Several fire department are at the scene of a fire that broke out at a sports bar on Pinewood Lane in Merrill Saturday morning.

It happened at the Victory Lane bar.

Crews are currently at the scene trying to suppress the blaze.

Newsline 9 has a reporter at the scene and will release more information as it becomes available.