Wood Co. armed robber remains at large

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery in the Town of Saratoga Friday night.

It happened at the Saratoga Mini-Mart on State Highway 13 at around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said that the subject entered the store with a shotgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot westbound before being picked up by a white or light colored car. The car then went west on Church Ave.

The suspect is described as 5'8" and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The suspect was wearing a mask with red and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Nobody was injured.