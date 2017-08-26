Wood Co. armed robber remains at large - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wood Co. armed robber remains at large

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery in the Town of Saratoga Friday night. 

It happened at the Saratoga Mini-Mart on State Highway 13 at around 11:30 p.m. 

Authorities said that the subject entered the store with a shotgun and demanded money from the clerk. 

After leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot westbound before being picked up by a white or light colored car. The car then went west on Church Ave. 

The suspect is described as 5'8" and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The suspect was wearing a mask with red and black shoes at the time of the robbery. 

Nobody was injured. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.