Wood Co. armed robber remains at large

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -
The Wood County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery in the Town of Saratoga Friday night.
It happened at the Saratoga Mini-Mart on State Highway 13 at around 11:30 p.m.
Authorities said that the subject entered the store with a shotgun and demanded money from the clerk.
After leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot westbound before being picked up by a white or light colored car. The car then went west on Church Ave.
The suspect is described as 5'8" and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The suspect was wearing a mask with red and black shoes at the time of the robbery.
Nobody was injured.