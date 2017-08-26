Some residents concerned about Madison's use of pesticides

Madison officials are turning to chemicals to get rid of weeds but some environmentalists say the city's use of them has gotten out of hand.

The Capital Times reports that city reports show an increase of two controversial herbicide weed killers, glyphosate and 2,4-D.

The city created a Pesticide Management Advisory Committee in 2003 to write the city's pesticide policy and review the city's use of pesticides. The city's reports also list herbicide use.

The committee was disbanded in 2013 after Dane County health officials said it was too difficult to fill vacancies, but that the chemicals would still be monitored.

John Hausbeck is the environmental health supervisor for Madison and Dane County. He says the last few years of pesticide reports haven't been reviewed.