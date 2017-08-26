Packers set for preseason game No. 3 at Denver

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Denver Broncos Saturday night for their third game of the 2017 preseason.

WHERE: Sports Authority Field - Denver, Colo.

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CDT

WATCH: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 only Newsline 9*

NOTES

The Packers are expected to get several injured players back; this includes running back Ty Montgomery, who missed last week's game with a lower leg injury.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga will not play. He injured his right ankle in a practice on Wednesday.

The third preseason game is typically when NFL starters get their most extended action of the preseason, but there is speculation Aaron Rodgers' playing time may be limited because of Bulaga's injury. Historically, Mike McCarthy is hesitant to play key players in the preseason if they don't have other key players around them, and he may want to err on the side of caution and not expose Rodgers to the vaunted Packers pass rush. McCarthy and the coaching staff met to decide on playing time Friday morning, but have not released any information.

On that Broncos pass rush, which features Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said: "It's going to be fun. It's a chance for our offense to go out there and build off a couple of series together."

*The Charter channel guide lists tonight's game as "Dallas Cowboys vs Oakland Raiders." This is incorrect. Newsline 9 will be carrying the Packers preseason game, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. and kickoff at 8 p.m., as noted above.