Teen male found shot to death in Ohio police cruiser

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -

Authorities say a 17-year-old male has been found fatally shot in the back seat of a police cruiser in the northeast Ohio city of Akron.

Akron police said in a statement a gun was found Friday night next to the teen, whose name hasn't been made public. Police haven't said whether the teen shot himself or how the gun ended up inside the cruiser.

The shooting occurred after the teen and two 18-year-old men were arrested as suspects in an earlier armed robbery and were placed in separate cruisers around 11 p.m.

Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli said a gunshot was heard while officers were investigating and the teen was found dead.

Akron detectives, the department's Office of Professional Standards and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
 

