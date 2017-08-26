Hurricane Harvey calls for local Red Cross workers

Dozens of Red Cross workers from the Badger state have been sent to Houston in response to the storm.

The American Red Cross said they have had people on stand by for the last week - in preparation of Hurricane Harvey.

A Rhinelander woman is among three other Central Wisconsinites who made the trip to the Lone Star state.

"We don't have hurricanes, we may have severe storms [and] tornadoes," said Wendy Savage, North Central Wisconsin Red Cross. "But we have a lower risk so it's very common for [them] to go to other disasters."

Carol Miller of the Rhinelander area left Saturday morning and is expected to stay for the normal deployment time, two weeks.

Miller is the 34th deployment from Wisconsin in response to Hurricane Harvey.