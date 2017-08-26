Portage Co. first responders host fundraiser for local veterans - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage Co. first responders host fundraiser for local veterans

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -

Stevens Point Police and Fire departments came together to give back to local veterans.

The fourth annual Guns 'n' Hoses softball tournament took place Saturday morning at Bukolt Park.

Portage County first responders were on scene but this time, for some fun on the softball field.

Money raised will allow multiple veterans from Portage County a chance to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

"Not only is it great that [we] are raising money for a great cause for local veterans," said former Stevens Point Police Chief, Kevin Ruder. "It also provides the opportunity to see the community in a different light."

Over the past three years, the event has raised more than $115,000 thousand to benefit the local heroes.

