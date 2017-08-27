DEVELOPING: SWAT situation in Wausau, one in custody

Officials received reports of gun shots fired near the corner of S. 10th St. and McIntosh St. around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

"It was an isolated incident," said Lt. Andrew Hartwig of Wausau Police. "I can say that alcohol was related."

Wausau Police, paramedics and SWAT were all on scene. at the corner of S. 10th Street and McIntosh Street.

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured, but one man has been taken into custody.

Officials say it is unknown if gun shots were fired.

The incident remains under investigation.

