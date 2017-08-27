First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook

President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to a Charlottesville

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again signaled his willingness to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case; but not yet.

Trump again signals he'll pardon Joe Arpaio; but not yet

President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville draws protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities take extra precautions to keep the peace

Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking and lower battery capacity

Up from the ashes: Samsung unveils successor to Note 7 phone

President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at high-stakes moment

Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump accused Republican congressional leaders of botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt

'RuPaul's Drag Race' is celebrating the art of drag amid accusations of sexism and transphobia

'RuPaul's Drag Race' keeps focus on art, not its impact

Jerry Lee Lewis may have been one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized

Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.

The ashes of a cancer-stricken service dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines have reached their final resting place.

The Saffir-Simpson scale of a hurricane's intensity is used to estimate potential property damage and coastal flooding caused by storm surge. The scale is determined by wind speed. Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water above the normal tide.

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

Maine's wild blueberry crop is likely to be much less this year than in recent summers because the industry is contending with troubles such as disease and a lack of pollination.

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey continues to cause "catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.".

The Latest: Victoria evacuees warned not to return yet

Critics of Joe Arpaio say their biggest victory in holding him accountable for a history of misconduct was upended when President Donald Trump pardoned his conviction.

With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

The California city that birthed the American free speech movement is preparing for potential clashes even though the person behind a right-wing rally scheduled for Sunday has pleaded with supporters to stay away, saying that she fears more violence.

With her bare arms and belted waist, White House vegetable garden and parents in the residence, Melania Trump appears to be borrowing from Michelle Obama's playbook.

Mrs. Trump is keeping alive some of the former first lady's legacy even as President Donald Trump's administration alters parts of it.

Mrs. Trump hardly ever wore sleeveless or belts during the presidential campaign, but has been wearing them a lot lately. Mrs. Obama popularized both looks.

She has kept Mrs. Obama's vegetable garden, and has shown interest in women's empowerment, military families and children's issues. Mrs. Obama championed those issues.

In September, Mrs. Trump is leading the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games. The Obama White House supported the Olympics-style competition for wounded military personnel created by Britain's Prince Harry.