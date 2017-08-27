Shawano Co. crash leaves one dead, another injured

Around 1 a.m. Shawano County Sheriff's Office responded to a one car crash in the Town of Fairbanks, according to the Shawano Co. Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the vehicle appeared to be going Northbound on Hwy 45, just South of Menzel Rd. before going into a ditch, hitting a telephone pole.

A 21-year-old driver from Bowler area was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release.

Authorities say a 24-year-old passenger was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Shawano Co. Sheriff's Office says the accident is still under investigation, no other information is available at this time.

