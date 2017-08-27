Police investigating after man shot in Wisconsin Rapids

A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the stomach at the Rapids Inn and Suites Sunday morning.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to a complaint of a shooting that occurred at the hotel around 3:30 a.m.

Another person drove the victim to Aspirus Riverview Hospital before authorities arrived. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are speaking with the victim and potential witnesses, and are continuing to investigate the situation

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.