Police investigating after man shot in Wisconsin Rapids

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the stomach at the Rapids Inn and Suites Sunday morning. 

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to a complaint of a shooting that occurred at the hotel around 3:30 a.m.

Another person drove the victim to Aspirus Riverview Hospital before authorities arrived. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are speaking with the victim and potential witnesses, and are continuing to investigate the situation

No arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest. 

