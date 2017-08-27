Wisconsin sheriff's office investigating suspicious death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin sheriff's office investigating suspicious death

DEERFIELD, Wis. (AP) -

A Wisconsin sheriff's office is investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man who authorities say was involved in an altercation at a bar.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the deceased man was found Saturday morning in an apartment in the Village of Deerfield. The sheriff's office says it has a "person of interest" in custody being held on a probation hold.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that the dead victim had a physical altercation with a different man at Kurt's Never Inn. Officials say there are witnesses who may have seen the incident or the two men outside.

Authorities say witnesses should contact detectives. The sheriff's office didn't immediately identify the dead man or the person of interest.
 

