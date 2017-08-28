Top 5 Plays of the Week: Aug. 27, 2017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: Aug. 27, 2017

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The past week of high school action did not disappoint as numerous area programs continued the early stages of their seasons. But these are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - A Wausau East interception helps seal a 17-14 win, the program's first in nearly three years.

No. 4 - Stratford football scores a touchdown on a tipped pass. They defeated Antigo 28-0.

No. 3 - Great athleticism by Antigo QB Matt Winter to keep a play alive.

No. 2 - Bryce Huettner's strength allows him to keep his balance before finding the end zone for one of his four touchdowns on the night. The junior running back finished with 326 yards rushing.

No. 1 - Manawa's Bryce Millard does his best Odel Beckham Jr. impersonation with a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.