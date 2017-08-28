Top 5 Plays of the Week: Aug. 27, 2017

The past week of high school action did not disappoint as numerous area programs continued the early stages of their seasons. But these are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - A Wausau East interception helps seal a 17-14 win, the program's first in nearly three years.

No. 4 - Stratford football scores a touchdown on a tipped pass. They defeated Antigo 28-0.

No. 3 - Great athleticism by Antigo QB Matt Winter to keep a play alive.

No. 2 - Bryce Huettner's strength allows him to keep his balance before finding the end zone for one of his four touchdowns on the night. The junior running back finished with 326 yards rushing.

No. 1 - Manawa's Bryce Millard does his best Odel Beckham Jr. impersonation with a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown.