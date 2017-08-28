Marinette City Attorney says officer acted appropriately in dog shooting

Dash cam footage shows details of the interaction between a Marinette police officer and a 3-year-old chocolate lab named Remington. After the officer shot Remington a week ago Thursday, a week long internal investigation was completed.

Remington, now has a bullet lying underneath his shoulder blades

The dash cam footage shows the officer backing away then Remington running off, the shooting was not caught on camera.

"The city has been accused on social media that the officer just shot this dog for no reason, I think that video, the enhanced video makes clear that the officer was approached by this dog who was coming at him and he was back pedaling before the incident took place,” said Johnathan Sbar, Marinette City Attorney.

A Marinette Police Department report by the officer says, “As the dog reached the edge of the yard and got onto the driveway it lunged in the air and attempted to bite me in the face area.”

Remington’s owner Steve Goodlet says, this is unlike Remington.

"There was no lunging, no jumping, Remington never left the ground, his feet stayed there, his head, I don't even think Remington's head lifted up, he came out to greet somebody and say hi to him," Goodlet says of the video.

Goodlet says Remington is in a lot of pain with a bullet lying underneath his shoulder blades, and time is running out. Sbar says the invoice for Remington's surgery can be sent to the Marinette city clerk, but there's no guarantee it would be paid for.

"His eardrums blown completely out, he can't hear out of that side, it's possible maybe if it doesn't heal they'll amputate his left ear is what we were told, and possible blindness in his left eye, and neurological nerve damage in his left side," added Goodlet.

Goodlet says he hears his dog whining when he sleeps and Remington is in a weakened state compared to how he was before the incident.

"We hope the dog is okay and it's unfortunate but officers have the right to protect themselves," said Sbar.

Goodlet says other methods of defense could have been used on Remington, before resorting to a gun.

"He could've used mace, he could have tased him, I mean even their batons he could've hit him on top of the head with something, he would've went away," said Goodlet.

The officer's report says he could not reach for other “intervention options” because he was “using my left hand to fend off the dog.”

"Nothing is happening to that officer, the finding is that the officer acted appropriately and in accordance with his training, the officers have a right to protect themselves and they make split second decisions, it's not easy being an officer, and the city feels that officer did what he had to do to protect himself," Sbar said.