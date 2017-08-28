Sheriff: Man on parole for 10th OWI makes threats to deputy and - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Man on parole for 10th OWI makes threats to deputy and deputy's family

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 51-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Thursday morning after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Merrill, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. 

A call came in around 1:15 a.m. for a fight on County Road K, officials said.

Sheriff's officials said the man resisted arrest and made threats to a deputy and the deputy’s family.

The man is on parole for a tenth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for fleeing an officer in Shawano County, according to officials.

The man was arrested on multiple charges, officials said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.