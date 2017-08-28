Sheriff: Man on parole for 10th OWI makes threats to deputy and deputy's family

A 51-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Thursday morning after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Merrill, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

A call came in around 1:15 a.m. for a fight on County Road K, officials said.

Sheriff's officials said the man resisted arrest and made threats to a deputy and the deputy’s family.

The man is on parole for a tenth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for fleeing an officer in Shawano County, according to officials.

The man was arrested on multiple charges, officials said.