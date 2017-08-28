Names released in fatal Shawano County crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

One person is dead and another injured after a car crash in Shawano County early Sunday morning.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff's office, a car went into the ditch and struck a telephone pole off of Highway 45 in the Town of Fairbanks around 12:53 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the driver, 21-year-old Joshua Pingel from the Bowler area was pronounced dead at the scene and a 24-year-old Jordan Reinke, the passenger from the Tigerton area was taken to Aspirus in Wausau.

The Shawano County Sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

