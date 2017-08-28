Sheriff's foreclosure sale of Wausau Center Mall confirmed

A judge Monday confirmed the foreclosure sale of the Wausau Center Mall and an attorney for the owners promised "the mall is going to stay intact, at least the main part."

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks reported that a limited liability company named RSS WFRBS2011C4 WCPC was the highest bidder at $12.8 million for the downtown mall during the July 25 sheriff's action

The company is also known as Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas of Miami, according to online court records.

"The actual land is owned by the city of Wausau under a long-term lease," said John Cravens, one of the attorneys representing the new owners. "But now the plaintiff, or the owner, has the right to lease, sell, do whatever they want with the property."

It's unclear who the faces behind the new ownership are, and no official plan for the space has been released. But Cravens said the new owners are optimistic and are hoping to revitalize the spot.

"I know there are other options for other portions of it," Cravens said. "What happened [Monday] was the main corridor of the mall and the old J.C. Penny's building."

About a year ago, a city leader said a Florida-based company that represents the investors who hold the debt on the financially troubled mall had no plans to put it up for sale and instead intended to invest more into it.

Rialto Capital Management of Miami hired Mid-America Real Estate Group of Milwaukee to take over the mall and make it vibrant again, the city said.

According to its web site, Mid-America Real Estate leases more than 9 million square feet throughout Wisconsin, represents more than 50 national and regional tenants and manages almost 3 million square feet of retail space.

Documents show the longtime owners of the mall, Tennessee-based CBL Associates, turned its $18 million mortgage back to the bank, essentially walking away from the property. Documents indicated West Fargo Bank issued the loan.

CBL acquired the mall in 2001 from The Jacobs Group, which built it.