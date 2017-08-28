Prosecutors drop state charges in Wausau armed robberies

Prosecutors have dismissed state charges accusing a 37-year-old man of robbing two Wausau businesses at gunpoint, according to online Marathon County court records filed Monday.

The move comes just days after Curtis Langlois was accused in federal court in Madison of committing the crimes.

Langlois, who is on federal parole in an unrelated case, is "currently in federal prison," court records said.

Langlois was charged with four felonies in the early August robberies of Family Video and Fast Break Mobil in which more than $2,500 in cash was stolen as Langlois waved at gun at the clerks, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors asked that the state charges be dismissed at what was a scheduled preliminary hearing for them to present evidence to justify the charges.

After Langlois was arrested at the Walmart in Rib Mountain, he confessed to a "a homicide and attempted homicide at a convenience store in Madison on Aug. 2, just after midnight," the complaint said.

Madison police say 33-year-old Kendrith Young was killed and a 29-year-old man was wounded in an attack that day at a 7-Eleven.

According to federal court records, Langlois was convicted of robbing four businesses in Madison in 2008. The records show Langlois would case the businesses and a partner would rob them. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years on parole.

Holly Antijunti, 27, of Wausau, also faces federal charges in the Wausau heists. Prosecutors say she bought the pistol Langlois used in the robberies.