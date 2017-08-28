Marshfield baby's cause of death remains a mystery - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield baby's cause of death remains a mystery

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - How a four-month-old Marshfield baby died remained under investigation Monday following an autopsy, Wood County Coroner Dara Hamm said.

"At this time, we are not ruling anything out or in," she said.

Marshfield police were called to a home on Chestnut Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Friday for an infant who wasn't breathing, Police Rick Gramza said. When officers arrived, they found Lilith Gavigan wasn't breathing and had no pulse, Gramza said.

An autopsy was performed Friday in Madison, Hamm said, declining comment on the preliminary findings. She said it could be up to two months before final findings of the autopsy are available.

A receptionist who answered the telephone at the Marshfield Police Department said Gramza said Monday that there was nothing new to report in the death and it remains under investigation.

The baby's parents are Matthew Sherd and Thesla Gavigan, the police chief said.

