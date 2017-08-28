DA: Veteran suffering from PTSD fires shots Sunday

A 40-year-old Wausau veteran possibly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder fired several shots while drunk at a home on Sunday morning, according to Marathon County Court records.

Thomas Kelley has been charged with three misdemeanors for the incident on McIntosh Street during an appearance in court Monday afternoon.

He's been charged with operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Kelley's roommate told authorities Kelley served in the Army and suffered from PTSD and depression. The roommate told officials he heard five shots and then heard five more, according to court records.

Empty shell casings were found in the kitchen and bullet holes were found in the backyard of the home, court documents show.

Officials say Kelley had a preliminary blood alcohol content of more than .40.

Wausau Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

This story will be updated.

******

Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after they responded to possible gun shots fired.

According to the Wausau Police Department foreseeable charges are recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, obstructing and disorderly conduct.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

******

Officials received reports of gun shots fired near the corner of S. 10th St. and McIntosh St. around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

"It was an isolated incident," said Lt. Andrew Hartwig of Wausau Police. "I can say that alcohol was related."

Wausau Police, paramedics and SWAT were all on scene. at the corner of S. 10th Street and McIntosh Street.

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured, but one man has been taken into custody.

Officials say it is unknown if gun shots were fired.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.