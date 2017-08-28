DA: Veteran suffering from PTSD fires shots Sunday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DA: Veteran suffering from PTSD fires shots Sunday

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
A 40-year-old Wausau veteran possibly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder fired several shots while drunk at a home on Sunday morning, according to Marathon County Court records.

Thomas Kelley has been charged with three misdemeanors for the incident on McIntosh Street during an appearance in court Monday afternoon.

He's been charged with operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer. 

Kelley's roommate told authorities Kelley served in the Army and suffered from PTSD and depression. The roommate told officials he heard five shots and then heard five more, according to court records. 

Empty shell casings were found in the kitchen and bullet holes were found in the backyard of the home, court documents show. 

Officials say Kelley had a preliminary blood alcohol content of more than .40.

Wausau Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

This story will be updated.

