Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 3

"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?More >>
It couldn't have been a better opening night for Ben Behan. The running back rushed for 126 yards on just 12 carries and scored four first half touchdowns to pace Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau past Nekoosa 43-0.More >>
Jeff Sullivan dropped his head, stared at the ground and tried to find the right words. His son, Jake, did the same. After more than 15 years as a coach, player duo, the father and son embark on their final season together.More >>
Check out the preseason edition of the Newsline 9 Power 9 rankings. Our poll is intended to rank WAOW-viewing area teams based on their likelihood to succeed against their level of competition.More >>
If you've watched Spencer/Columbus football in the past few years, then you know who the face of the program is; do-it-all running back Hunter Luepke has been a big face in the Varsity program -- a star since freshman year.More >>
Jim Hagen has been on the Colby football sidelines for 25 years, but now it's his turn to step in as the new head coach.More >>
High school football offenses and defenses are for the most part pretty similar when you break things down. But what really separates a program is the play from the special teams.More >>
Merrill football has put together some strong seasons the past few years. It's consistently atop the Great Northern Conference and playing over .500 ball the entire season.More >>
Edgar holds onto the top spot in this week's "Power 9" rankings, but there are plenty of moving parts behind the Wildcats.More >>
Wisconsin Rapids, Loyal and Iola-Scandinavia all leap into the top 9 with impressive week 1 wins. SPASH, Merrill and Almond-Bancroft drop out after losses last Friday.More >>
Led by four total touchdowns from new quarterback Jacob Mancl Wisconsin Rapids toppled Kaukauna 42-0 to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Newman's offense shined in its first 8-man game.More >>
Monday evening the SPASH boys basketball team was being honored by the Wisconsin Legislature for bringing home the championship trophy for the third consecutive year.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
The past week of high school action has not disappointed as numerous area programs continued the beginning part of their seasons. But these are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Union.More >>
Jimmy Nelson took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish in his return from the disabled list, defeating the Dodgers 3-2 on Sunday to hand Los Angeles its first series loss in nearly three months.More >>
The Packers first team offense struggled to find a rhythm during Aaron Rodgers' two series, and Green Bay fell to Denver 20-17 Saturday in its ever-important third preseason game.More >>
Zach Davies pitched seven dominant innings for his second scoreless start against the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 victory Saturday night.More >>
The monkey is finally off its back. Wausau East High School did something it hasn't done in nearly three years: win a football game.More >>
The Green Bay Packers will take on the Denver Broncos Saturday night for their third exhibition of the 2017 preseason. The game can be watched only on Newsline 9.More >>
Week two of Sports Express A.M. was full of school spirit at Antigo High School.More >>
Newman Catholic High School head football coach Paul Michlig was mic'd up during his team's game against Lena...More >>
Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
