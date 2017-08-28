Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 3 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 3

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Edgar holds onto the top spot in this week's "Power 9" rankings, but there are plenty of moving parts behind the Wildcats.

Following a one-point loss to the No. 1 Division 6 team in the state, St. Mary's Springs, Amherst falls just one spot to No. 3. Spencer/Columbus takes the Falcons' place at No. 2 in our poll; that's the Rockets' highest ranking in the four-year history of the Power 9.

After its dominant home win over Marathon, Iola-Scandinavia vaults up four spots to No. 5. The T-Birds now enter their conference schedule. The most difficult part of their season figures to stretch from late September to early October, when they play Pacelli, Shiocton and Amherst in consecutive weeks.

Stratford (6), Newman Catholic (7) and Wild Rose (8) each make their debut appearances in the Power 9 this season. The Cardinals have proven to be a very dangerous 8-man team. They were ranked 6th in the state rankings last week and followed that up with a shutout victory over Lena last Friday night.

Wisconsin Rapids falls to spots from No. 7 to No. 9 after a respectable 14-point loss to the state's No. 1 team, Kimberly. The Papermakers have now won 58 consecutive games, the longest high school football winning streak in the country.

1) Edgar (1)
2) Spencer/Columbus (3)
3) Amherst (2)
4) Abbotsford (5)
5) Iola-Scandinavia (9)
6) Stratford (NR)
7) Newman Catholic (NR)
8) Wild Rose (NR)
9) Wisconsin Rapids (7)

