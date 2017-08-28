Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 3

Jim Hagen has been on the Colby football sidelines for 25 years, but now it's his turn to step in as the new head coach.

If you've watched Spencer/Columbus football in the past few years, then you know who the face of the program is; do-it-all running back Hunter Luepke has been a big face in the Varsity program -- a star since freshman year.

Check out the preseason edition of the Newsline 9 Power 9 rankings. Our poll is intended to rank WAOW-viewing area teams based on their likelihood to succeed against their level of competition.

Jeff Sullivan dropped his head, stared at the ground and tried to find the right words. His son, Jake, did the same. After more than 15 years as a coach, player duo, the father and son embark on their final season together.

It couldn't have been a better opening night for Ben Behan. The running back rushed for 126 yards on just 12 carries and scored four first half touchdowns to pace Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau past Nekoosa 43-0.

"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?

Edgar holds onto the top spot in this week's "Power 9" rankings, but there are plenty of moving parts behind the Wildcats.

Following a one-point loss to the No. 1 Division 6 team in the state, St. Mary's Springs, Amherst falls just one spot to No. 3. Spencer/Columbus takes the Falcons' place at No. 2 in our poll; that's the Rockets' highest ranking in the four-year history of the Power 9.

After its dominant home win over Marathon, Iola-Scandinavia vaults up four spots to No. 5. The T-Birds now enter their conference schedule. The most difficult part of their season figures to stretch from late September to early October, when they play Pacelli, Shiocton and Amherst in consecutive weeks.

Stratford (6), Newman Catholic (7) and Wild Rose (8) each make their debut appearances in the Power 9 this season. The Cardinals have proven to be a very dangerous 8-man team. They were ranked 6th in the state rankings last week and followed that up with a shutout victory over Lena last Friday night.

Wisconsin Rapids falls to spots from No. 7 to No. 9 after a respectable 14-point loss to the state's No. 1 team, Kimberly. The Papermakers have now won 58 consecutive games, the longest high school football winning streak in the country.

1) Edgar (1)

2) Spencer/Columbus (3)

3) Amherst (2)

4) Abbotsford (5)

5) Iola-Scandinavia (9)

6) Stratford (NR)

7) Newman Catholic (NR)

8) Wild Rose (NR)

9) Wisconsin Rapids (7)