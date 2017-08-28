Marshfield man charged with driving drunk 9 times since 1994

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 41-year-old Marshfield man charged Monday with his ninth offense of drunken driving was fired from his job and confronted his boss at a rural Marathon County shop just before he was arrested, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Adams was charged with operating while intoxicated, ninth offense, after he was arrested Saturday about 8 p.m. and investigators found a "significant number" of Busch Light beer cans "opened and crushed" on the floor of the vehicle he was driving, the complaint said.

Adams was convicted of his first OWI in January 1995 in Marathon County. His most recent conviction was November 2012 in Wood County, the complaint said.

Police were called to a business in the Town of Eau Pleine Saturday night because the owner wanted Adams to return a vehicle loaned to him to get back and forth to work, the complaint said. The owner said Adams had lied to him about reasons for missing work and he was being fired.

Adams, who was using the vehicle to attend a wedding near Marshfield that night, brought the vehicle to the shop, upset that the owner contacted police, the complaint said.

The owner told investigators he locked himself in a bathroom at the shop and Adams pounded on the door, yelling obscenities and threatening physical harm, before a sheriff's deputy arrived, the complaint said.

A preliminary breath test found Adams blood-alcohol level was 0.208 percent, the complaint said. The legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent. Adams' driving restrictions required he not have a blood-alcohol concentration greater than 0.02 percent and he have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he drove.

A judge ordered Adams jailed on a $25,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 6.