Wausau man gets 4 1/2 years in prison for secret filming habits

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 40-year-old Wausau man accused of secretly filming a woman in the shower at his home, people who visited and "under the dress" of a woman at the Woodson YMCA as his daughter took a swimming lesson was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison Monday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Ryan Rouse pleaded guilty in May to four felonies, including capturing an image of nudity and possession of child pornography, and four misdemeanors in a plea bargain that dismissed eight other charges.

The charges involve incidents that began in 2014 and continued until early May 2016 when investigators searched his Wausau home, seizing computer gear and a body camera, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators reviewed an external hard drive, finding "numerous video files which were created with what appeared to be a hidden camera or a cellular telephone as the people being recorded seemed to be unaware that they were being recorded," the complaint said.

A woman identified secret recordings of her, including one of her taking a shower in a file created in February 2014, the complaint said.

In another, investigators found a bedroom video of a 13-year-old girl who had come to Rouse and his girlfriend's then-home in Edgar, the complaint said. The girl's mother told investigators she and her daughter had been there in spring 2014 to borrow a dress for the girl to wear for her confirmation. The girl tried on the dress.

The upskirting incident on some bleachers at the Y swimming pool was recovered from Rouse's cell phone and the target was a woman wearing a white, gray and pink dress, the complaint said. Seven videos apparently taken the same day run from seven seconds to 2:44.

Rouse was given credit for 483 days already spend in jail, court records said. He must serve 6 1/2 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison and write apology letters to the victims.