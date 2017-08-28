Local Red Cross volunteers in Houston to help Harvey victims

WAUSAU (WAOW) - From the start of Hurricane Harvey, Red Cross volunteers from our area have jumped into action to help.

34 people from Wisconsin have been deployed to Houston, including 4 from Central Wisconsin.

"I was expecting it so I was prepared to go," said Carol Miller.

Miller is on her 23rd deployment with the Red Cross. "I left on Saturday and plan to stay for at least two weeks and it might be longer," said Miller.

Miller is a registered nurse and was helping treat volunteers that got sick or hurt, but her role changed on Sunday. "I am on my way today to a mega-shelter that will probably have about 3,000 people in it," she said.

With almost two dozen Red Cross deployments under her belt, Miller has seen it all. But this trip south reminds her of another catastrophic storm that shook the nation. "This one to me is very similar to my first one which was Katrina, with the high-water rescues and the massive number of people that need shelter," said Miller.

Miller says in some ways this storm is worse than Hurricane Katrina because there is so much flooding it's hard for volunteers to get to the people who need help. "The roads around our hotel, it's all high water so we cannot drive in our Red Cross vehicles, so they had to get a high water vehicle which happened to be a city dump truck," she said.

Miller will be down south for at least two weeks but most volunteers know they are in this for the long haul. "This is going to be a disaster that will go on for months," said Miller.