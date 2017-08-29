Scientists: Climate change could cause storms like Harvey - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Scientists: Climate change could cause storms like Harvey

Posted:

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- By the time the rain stops, Harvey will have dumped about 1 million gallons of water for every man, woman and child in southeastern Texas -- a soggy, record-breaking glimpse of the wet and wild future global warming could bring, scientists say.

While scientists are quick to say climate change didn't cause Harvey and that they haven't determined yet whether the storm was made worse by global warming, they do note that warmer air and water mean wetter and possibly more intense hurricanes in the future.

There's a method for determining if a wild weather event has the fingerprints of man-made climate change and it involves intricate calculations.

In general, though, climate scientists agree that future storms will dump more rain than the same size storms did in the past.

