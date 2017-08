Wausau Fire quickly put out flames at a two-story building this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on S. Third Avenue around 4 a.m.

Wausau's Battalion Chief Allan Antolick says all residents were outside of the house when firefighters arrived on scene.

"The building was clear of occupants and no one was injured" said Antolick.

The cause of the house is still under investigation.

