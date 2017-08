An Anheuser-Busch brewery is sending cans of water to those affected by Harvey’s flooding and damage.

The company says it's delivering more than 155,000 cans to American Red Cross facilities. The supplies were already prepared when the Red Cross issued an urgent request.

“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia, brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis,” Brewmaster Sarah Schilling told WXIA.

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Walsh says the trucks with the water supplies will arrive in Arlington, Texas, likely on Tuesday or Wednesday.

She says water has already been delivered to a facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.