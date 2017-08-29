Wisconsin state agencies prepare to help in Texas if needed

Wisconsin officials are getting ready in case they're called on to respond to the flooding disaster in Texas.

Right now, local responders are getting help from nearby states for the immediate response during the flooding, but the communities are likely facing months of recovery that will exhaust those resources.

Wisconsin is part of a network for emergency response, where a state in need can send out a call for help with a particular issue and other states can respond. After Hurricane Katrina, hundreds came to Wisconsin to find shelter, which could happen again.

"The health department is looking into what kind of shelter facilities we might need, what kind of housing or other assistance we might need to provide to people who are leaving that disaster area and need a safe place to go, medical care, that kind of thing," said Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) spokesperson Tod Pritchard.

WEM is coordinating what each state agency could offer, if needed, right now. The state could send an Incident Management Team to help with operations, but officials are still waiting for official requests for help.



Gov. Scott Walker said Monday he's reached out to the governor of Texas to offer help.

"We have offered to reach out to see whatever assistance they need, whether it's in helping with temporary or even long-term placement for individuals who might be displaced, or even just equipment, whether through the National Guard or mutual aid agreements from some of our emergency responders," Walker said.



State officials have learned from the response after Katrina, to start planning early before the call for help comes in, Pritchard says. WEM is also communicating with volunteer groups about potential response.