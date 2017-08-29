Wisconsin Red Cross volunteer helps shelter over 3,000 flood victims in Houston

As many Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head towards Houston to help Harvey flood victims, several volunteers have been there since the storm hit the Gulf Coast.

Carol Miller, a volunteer from Rhinelander, arrived in Houston on Saturday.

As of Monday, Miller, along with four other nurses with the Red Cross, are taking care of flood victims inside the Robert J. Brown Convention Center near Downtown Houston.

Miller is assisting over 3,000 disaster victims and working to prioritize their needs.

"We're going table to table and triaging to find out who has health needs and who needs to be taken care of today," said Miller. "Prioritizing those people who need insulin or oxygen or might need to go to dialysis."

Miller says this is her 23rd trip as a Red Cross Volunteer. She began volunteering with the nonprofit organization helping Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans.

She says Harvey may top Katrina as her biggest disaster relief operation yet.

"This is going to go on for months, there are just so many homes that are completely inhabitable," Miller said. "It really makes us appreciate what we have and I'm just so grateful that I can be of assistance at this time...in their life."

Miller says the organization could use more volunteers to help with disaster relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.

She asks anyone willing to help to visit the organization's website.