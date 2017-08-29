Marshfield Clinic Research Institute part of nationwide project

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is among a group of medical and scientific organizations awarded $5.36 million for a nationwide research project into what leaders said was "precision medicine."

It's part of the National Institutes of Health's program called All of Us Research.

Precision medicine is an approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account an individual's biological makeup, environment and lifestyle.

The goal of All of Us Research is to gather health data from more than one million people in the United States to understand how these factors can help determine how to prevent or treat disease.

Other partners include the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and Medical College of Wisconsin.

“Our organizations have a long history of research collaboration and robust community engagement, and we’re proud to be involved in a program focused on a future where better prevention, detection and treatment are possible through research,” said Dr. Murray Brilliant, director of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute’s Center for Human Genetics, a division of Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute was founded in 1959. It’s the largest private medical research institute in Wisconsin.