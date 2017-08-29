Wisconsin police officer cited for crashing into signs, driving off

A Madison Police officer who faces criminal charges in connection to an alleged, drunken driving is cited for crashing into road signs and driving off in the same incident.

Madison Assistant City Attorney Steve Brist says 41-year Kelly Hoeft was cited in municipal court with failure to notify owner of property damage. Hoeft's next court date is in November.

In Dane County court, Hoeft is charged with the misdemeanor crime of operating while intoxicated, with a child under the age of sixteen in her car.

Authorities say Hoeft was off-duty June 1, 2017 when she drove her minivan into median signs on McKenna Road, with a five year old child in the vehicle. After Hoeft's arrest, authorities say her blood alcohol level was .27, more than three times Wisconsin's legal limit.

Hoeft is due in court in the criminal case next month.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says Hoeft retains an occupational driver's license, and remains on the job as a patrol officer, pending a review.