Audio recordings of Nengmy Vang after shooting rampage released

For the first time, we're hearing what a man who fatally shot four people in the Wausau area told police on March 22.

An hours long audio recording captured negotiations between officials and Nengmy Vang while he was inside his home at the Aspen Apartment Complex in Weston.

Vang called 911 two separate times to tell police he was responsible for the shootings.

"I'm the one who murdered, and shooter," said Vang in the recording. "I'm the who shoot all the American people and the lawyer."

Vang continually asked for the media to come to his home, saying that he wanted everyone to know why he shot and killed four innocent people.

"I know I'm guilty, I killed them, I killed them all," said Vang. "I know I make a big mistake, I know I got good life, they leave me no choice, they forced me to do it."

He ranted to officials about his divorce he was going through and the financial debt he was in.

"Right now I got too much stress, too much pressure, I owe the state $15 thousand in income taxes, I owe a lot of money," said Vang. "Today I go see my lawyer, [inaudible] she want me to pay her alimony, she want my boat, she want my gun, she want my 401K, she want everything."

Vang said that he got a second job and he didn't want the money to have to go toward alimony. He told officials that he wanted to change the child support laws.

Dispatchers spent hours attempting to negotiate with Vang and get him out of the home. Throughout the conversations, his anger mounted and he threatened to kill more people.

"Three, three minutes," said Vang. "I'll kill the [expletive] cop right now next to the garbage right here, you want that cop to die?"

After nearly three and a half hours barricaded inside the apartment, officers fatally shot Vang.