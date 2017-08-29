Bucks host Celtics for 'Return to the MECCA' game

The Milwaukee Bucks have a new arena under construction, but before the team says hello to its new home, the guys are heading back to an old one.

On Tuesday morning, the Bucks announced they will play the Celtics at the UW Panther Arena, formerly called the MECCA arena, as part of the team's 50th-anniversary celebration.

Milwaukee played at the MECCA from the inaugural season in 1968 until 1988, when it made its move to the Bradley Center.

The Bucks met the Celtics 48 times at the MECCA, winning 30 of those games.

The "Return to the MECCA" game will be the first time the Bucks host a regular season home game off-site in Wisconsin since they played three regular season home games in Madison during the 1974-75 season.

The throwback game and 49th meeting between the two teams is scheduled for October 26th at 7:00 pm and will feature retro uniforms.

The game will be televised on TNT.