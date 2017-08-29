Wausau PD thanks community, 'Be Amazing' makes appearance

The Wausau Police Department invited community members to the 400 Block Tuesday to thank them for their support.

Officers set up police cars and family fun activities. They also had informational booths for parents and kids.

One of the booths turned the tragic March 22 shooting into a way to spread a positive message. "Be Amazing" made its first public appearance at the event. The group was started by classmates and teachers of Anna Weiland, Detective Jason Weiland's youngest daughter, who wanted to make a positive impact on the community.

Anna, along with her mom and sister, are driving forces behind the group.

"It feels good to help the community," said Anna.

Detective Weiland's wife Kara said Jason would be proud of the project.

"He would be truly touched to know so many people in this community care," said Kara Weiland.

The group spent Tuesday informing families about its mission and encourage people to get involved.

