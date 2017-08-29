Police department reacts to DOJ report on shooting rampage

WESTON (WAOW) - The DOJ report released Tuesday clearing law enforcement in the shooting death of Nengmy Vang brings memories flooding back for the Everest Metro Police Department.

Vang shot four people to death March 22nd before being shot during a standoff in his apartment.

Chief Wally Sparks says the report comes at a time when the department is doing well, and is working to put that day behind them. But it is a stark reminder of everything that happened.

The chief says from a tactical standpoint, his officers did the right thing that day. He says Detective Jason Weiland, who was killed by Vang, was doing what he was supposed to be doing the day he was shot.

Chief Sparks says there are always things they can learn from a tragedy like this one, including improving communication, but on a chaotic day that is almost impossible to plan for, he's proud of how his officers reacted.

"How our officers responded in the face of probably one of the most harrowing types of instances you can encounter," said Chief Sparks, "I'm really proud of what our officers did and we had some very heroic acts that once we get past this release and move forward we'll be recognizing some of our officers."

Chief Sparks says, although they will never forget, the department wants to move past this. He says they are happy to be back in a routine.

Chief Sparks says it's almost impossible to take something positive from a tragedy like this, but if he was going to, it would be the community response. He says the support has been incredible.