Tomahawk community fills U-haul with supplies for Harvey victims

A Texas couple with Tomahawk ties is in Wisconsin - collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Nicholas and Amanda Glaeser were born and raised in Tomahawk but now live in Dickenson, TX.

They returned to the Badger state last week - for a wedding - and are now stuck.

"We saw [that] some co-workers lost everything," said Nicholas Glaeser, of Dickenson. "Their cars, memories of 30 years, all their pictures."

Their flights back to Texas were canceled multiple times, so the couple decided to rent a U-Haul truck, filling it with supplies with support from the Central Wisconsin community that they will drive to the Lone Star state.

"It just shows that their heart and their intention even from a long distance away is still at home," said Christine Wenninger of Tomahawk.

Nicholas and Amanda are both middle school teachers.

"These donations specifically will be going to our students and their parents who have lost everything," said Nicholas.

The couple is collecting donations at Sara Park in Tomahawk all day Tuesday and Wednesday before making the 20-hour trip to Texas.