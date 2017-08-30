The Latest: Western Louisiana bracing for more wind, water

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) -- The Latest on Harvey in Louisiana (all times local):

2:30 a.m.

Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas.

National Weather Service meteorologists say officials expect Harvey will make another landfall near the two states' border early Wednesday, after hitting Texas and meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say another 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain could fall in western Louisiana. Meteorologist Roger Erickson warns that some coastal rivers won't be able to drain rains effectively because Harvey's winds are pushing in storm surge, aggravating flooding in areas already drenched by more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain.

Cameron Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness says a curfew is in effect until the threat has passed.