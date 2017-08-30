Osseo man is going to Texas to help animals affect by Harvey

Osseo (WQOW) - Jason Parker is known across the Midwest for providing aid for disabled dogs. Now, the Osseo man is headed to Texas to help pets affected by Harvey.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, CNN reported an estimated 60 to 70 thousand dead pets. Parker is the founder of Gunnar's Wheels, an organization that provides wheel carts for disabled dogs. Parker told News 18 he is headed to Houston to aid in the rescue of loose animals and pets that were left during the storm.

"If I could reunite one dog, one lost dog with their owner, it would be nothing short of a miracle,” Parker said.

Parker said he missed his chance to help thousands of animals in the aftermath of Katrina, and he wasn't going to be just a bystander this time.