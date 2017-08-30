MUST SEE: Lost dog carries his food in wake of Harvey

SINTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hurricane can damage buildings and property, but it can't damage this animal's hunger.



A Facebook post showing a lost dog trotting with a bag of dog food in his mouth gained traction the morning after Harvey's landfall on the central Texas coast.



According to the original poster, the dog somehow got loose in the wake of the storm. He was then spotted strutting through a neighborhood in the town of Sinton, which is outside of Corpus Christi.



The poster later said the canine named Otis and his owner reunited.



"I don't know where he got the dog food from," the picture-taker Tiele Dockens said.