Would-be carjacker dragged down street by SUV - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Would-be carjacker dragged down street by SUV

Posted:

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- A would-be carjacker was dragged down a street in Washington as he tried to steal an SUV.

Police say the driver stepped on the gas with the carjacker clinging to the side. The suspect then tried to pull the driver out of the SUV once again, but the man fought back.

Police say it was one of several vehicles the suspect tried to steal that day. He has been arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.