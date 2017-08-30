UPDATE: Multiple crews fight fire at Portage Co. home

UPDATE: Multiple crews are still on the scene of a house fire in the Town of Dewey, according to a Newsline 9 reporter.

The home owner told Newsline 9 that three adults and three children were able to safely exit the home. Two dogs are currently missing.

Crews were called to 3119 N. Sunset Dr. around 8 a.m. When they arrived there were flames coming from the home, according to the Dewey Fire Chief, Leroy Pukrop.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area. Crews are still working to control the fire.

There is no word on the severity of the damage at this time.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

-----------------------------

