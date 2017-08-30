Marathon Co. committee to discuss wheel tax renewal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. committee to discuss wheel tax renewal

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Marathon County committee will be discussing extending the wheel tax for 2017 at a meeting in Wausau Wednesday night.

The former $25 tax is set to end on Nov. 30. It was approved last year.

In a report presented to the Marathon County Board earlier this month, it was noted if the tax expired, the county would start 2018 with a $4.5 million structural deficit.

The money from a wheel tax has to be used for road infrastructure.

If approved, the measure would still need to be voted on by the full Marathon County Board, which will be held on Sept. 5.

