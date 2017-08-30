Kathy Griffin retracts apology for decapitated Trump photo: 'I am no longer sorry'

(ABC)-- After Kathy Griffin was photographed in May holding a fake bloody severed head of President Trump, she issued what appeared to be a heartfelt apology.

But three months later, the comedian has changed her tune about the photo, taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

"I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.," Griffin told Australian morning TV show "Sunrise" on Tuesday. "The whole thing got so blown out of proportion, and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from 'Will and Grace,' tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody."

Griffin then took a jab at Trump supporters, saying, "I've been through the mill. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. These Trump fans are hard core. They are a minority, but they know how to act like they're a majority."

When Griffin tweeted the photo, she wrote, "I caption this 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his ... wherever.'" It was a reference to an exchange between Trump and then–Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly during the presidential primary season.

But Griffin quickly apologized for the photo, tweeting a video in which she said, "Hey, everybody, it's me, Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line. Then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny."