Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Stolen road signs

TOWN OF SHARON (WAOW) -Thieves ripped off signs warning drivers about road construction near the intersection of County Highway J and Highway 66, putting lives at risk, the Portage County Sheriff's Department said.

"Someone might drive on the road and not know it's closed then there could be a culvert out or hole in the road and they could seriously damage their car or get seriously hurt themselves," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

Investigators say the highway department reported 20 signs missing - including ones warnings about reduced speeds or loose gravel and large barricades with flashing lights advising of a closed road.

"We have had rash of since July into August now, in regards to thefts of these kinds of signs. I am talking about $2,000 worth of signs being stolen," Lukas said.

According to police reports, in addition to the thefts at highways 66 and J, thieves also stole signs at Highway J and Twin Lakes Road and Highway A and Highway 161.

If you have any information contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

