Lincoln County Petsaver

MERRILL (WAOW)-- If you are looking to add a cat to your family the Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill has many to choose from.

The shelter is offering adults for $10.

The adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccines, feline leukemia test and microchip.

To learn more about the many animals available at the shelter in Merrill you can call 715-536-3459 or check them out at www.furrypets.com