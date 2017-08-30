Lincoln County Petsaver - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW)-- If you are looking to add a cat to your family the Lincoln County Humane Society in Merrill has many to choose from.

The shelter is offering adults for $10.

The adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, vaccines, feline leukemia test and microchip.

To learn more about the many animals available at the shelter in Merrill you can call 715-536-3459 or check them out at www.furrypets.com

