Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana

    LONDON (AP) -- Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

   Wednesday's engagement at the Sunken Garden is allowing the young royals, including William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana's work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

   The royals are meeting  with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana's children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

   The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the People's Princess" and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

             

