Mark Hamill on Luke Skywalker's return, losing Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill on Luke Skywalker's return, losing Carrie Fisher

    NEW YORK (AP) -- When we last saw Mark Hamill in the "Star Wars" saga, he was a mysterious hooded figure on a jagged, remote island off the coast of Ireland. But in "The Last Jedi," Hamill will play a much larger role.

   When the latest chapter in the rebooted sci-fi saga returns in December, "Star Wars" will buzz again -- more than 30 years later -- with its original hero. Luke Skywalker is back. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Hamill reflected on his life as a Jedi, the loss of Carrie Fisher and inhabiting an unfamiliar Luke.

   Hamill says this time feels different, particularly because of the loss of Fisher. He calls the late actress irreplaceable.

         

