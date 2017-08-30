Former grave digger alleges co-workers were drunk, stoned

A former Wisconsin grave digger says he was fired because he tried to blow the whistle on drunken, stoned co-workers who smashed casket boxes with a backhoe.

Reymond Blazys filed a lawsuit in Madison on Wednesday alleging his fellow grave diggers at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona and Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia were often drunk and high on marijuana in 2015 and 2016.

He alleged they dug sloppy graves and saw them bashing grave boxes -- concrete boxes that hold caskets -- down with a backhoe because the graves were too shallow. One worker smashed open a casket, exposing the corpse.

He alleges the company that owns the cemeteries, StoneMor Properties L.P., fired him in 2016 after he complained about his co-workers behavior.